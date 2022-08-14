A substantive welfare state remains an illusion

But democracy is a powerful corrective. From the 1980s, civil society and the courts together did what the Constituent Assembly hesitated to do. They pushed for a more expansive interpretation of Article 21, which guarantees the right to life, and led the state to formally recognize some social and economic rights —a matter that the Constitution had placed under the purview of the Directive Principles. These new sites of pressure slowly pushed the Indian state toward reimagining welfare. State governments too began innovating—the mid-day meal scheme in Tamil Nadu being the most pathbreaking of such steps.