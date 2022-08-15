The long road to breaking free

The reforms that followed in the decades ahead—fiscal laws, bankruptcy code, inflation targeting, for example—were all designed to strengthen the market economy. The goods and services tax (GST) introduced by the Narendra Modi government is both a grand federal bargain as well as an essential step in integrating the Indian market through national supply chains, or an internal free trade agreement. The infrastructure push that began with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and that has picked up pace in recent years, will also help strengthen the common Indian market. Since 2018, India has had an odd combination of new restrictions on the trade account with greater openness on the capital account, exactly the opposite of what economists such as Jagdish Bhagwati have long argued for. India has to remain a trading nation if it is to prosper, and the recent spate of free trade agreements is hopefully a counter to any slide into renewed protectionism.