The making of India’s railway marvel

There is also Tunnel 80, part of the third leg of the project, which cuts through the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas between Banihal and Qazigand. Completed in June 2013, at a length of 11.22 km, it is the longest rail tunnel in the country. But it is set to soon lose this status with the ‘breakthrough’ or full tunnelling, of Tunnel 49, part of the second leg, being completed last month. Once the tracks are laid, Tunnel 49, rising from Sumber, at a height of 1,400 metres to Arpinchala at 1,600 metres, a distance of 12.76 km, will become the longest. Not far behind too is Tunnel 47, near Sangaldan town, just short of Banihal, also part of the second leg, which was completed in 2020, and which runs for 7.1 km. The second leg is particularly tunnel-heavy–of the 38 tunnels along the entire 272 km track, taking up a total of 119 km, 27 are in the second leg. The excavation work for 21 of these is complete. This leg will also have eight parallel, ‘escape’ tunnels, with cross-passages to the main tunnels after every 375 metres, for emergency use by passengers and rescue staff in the event of a train breakdown.

