The memory collection

The word “instant" didn’t exist in the Indian kitchen vocabulary till 1983, when Nestle’s Maggi noodles entered the market, promising a meal in “two minutes". But where could you fit ready-to-eat noodles into a dal-chawal-roti-eating culture? Maggi noodles pitched itself to the modern Indian urban woman, who needed a “healthy" evening snack for her growing children but wasn’t happy spending yet more hours in the kitchen rustling it up. The Maggi Moms bought it—and, eventually, so did the nation. In the years to follow, Maggi became an iconic Indian snack, as desi as the samosa, the pazham pori and the bread pakora. And it didn’t stay in the kitchen. From college campuses to office hubs, Maggi noodles are sold out of thelas and fast-food joints. In the remotest corners of the country, from border checkpoints to untouched beaches, if you could find a shack selling tea, you could find a plate of hot Maggi to go with it. For every Indian, there is a favourite way to have Maggi — with eggs, vegetables, and ketchup, or even a sprinkling of bhujia. Whether had with midnight conversations between friends or as the hostel student’s hurried breakfast, Maggi’s ubiquity makes it a part of our memories — and that rare thing, a Swiss brand that is now unmistakably Indian.