The missing middle of Indian entrepreneurship

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : Consider this hypothetical situation: Rajalakshmi, from a remote Karnataka village spots a business opportunity. She knows that flowers, discarded in the thousands by temples can be handcrafted into incense sticks. She wants to find a market for the product and hopefully, employ some people to help her. Soon enough though, she discovers that starting a business is a herculean task for a person like her. There is a laborious process of rules and regulations to go through, bribes to pay on the way and no actual means to transport her product to its market. After making her first batch of agarbathis and taking it to Bengaluru by bus, she decides the venture is not easy and gives up.