Home / Politics / News /  The mixed report card of monsoon season ’22

The mixed report card of monsoon season ’22

People sit by the seashore during monsoon rains at Marine Drive in Mumbai
1 min read . 10:41 PM ISTShuja Asrar

The southwest monsoon season ended last Friday, officially, with India receiving above normal rainfall, at nearly 107% of the long-period average. This is the fourth successive year of ‘normal’ or ‘above normal’ rainfall

The southwest monsoon season ended last Friday, officially, with India receiving above normal rainfall, at nearly 107% of the long-period average. This is the fourth successive year of “normal" or “above normal" rainfall. A healthy, timely monsoon has a cascading positive effect on the economy. But will it this year? This monsoon was erratic. It started weak, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. However, it picked pace in the latter half of the season. The end of the monsoon, known to be its weakest leg, witnessed heavy rainfall in the northwest regions. Mint presents a report card:

The southwest monsoon season ended last Friday, officially, with India receiving above normal rainfall, at nearly 107% of the long-period average. This is the fourth successive year of “normal" or “above normal" rainfall. A healthy, timely monsoon has a cascading positive effect on the economy. But will it this year? This monsoon was erratic. It started weak, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. However, it picked pace in the latter half of the season. The end of the monsoon, known to be its weakest leg, witnessed heavy rainfall in the northwest regions. Mint presents a report card:

