The myth of the central bank ‘soft landing’

Of the Fed’s previous 12 big tightening cycles since the 1950s, nine ended with a recession, official figures show. Among the exceptions, rates rose consistently between 1961 and 1966 without any downturn, but inflation eased only temporarily and recession eventually struck in 1970. Perhaps the most successful soft landing was in 1983 and 1984, though the economy had just rebounded from two recessions. And then there is the 1994 to 1995 cycle, where there was no surge in inflation at all: Alan Greenspan’s Fed acted for no apparent reason other than to validate the bond market’s forecasts.