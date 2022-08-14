The national language of desire7 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 01:47 AM IST
Once, aspiration was for the privileged few. But Indians have learnt to have faith in their tomorrows, and dream of new selves
The story of aspirations in India is a relatively recent one. For a long time, the idea that a human being could significantly change the trajectory of her life within her lifetime was one that did not make too much sense to anyone but the handful born to a life of privilege. Life was a condition into which one was born, the circumstances that determined the course of one’s time here were already scripted; what remained was for us to live out what had been determined for us by birth. ‘Duniya mein hum aayen hain to jeena hee padega/ Jeevan hai agar zahar toh peena hee padega’ -- the sentiment expressed by this Mother India song captures the feeling quite accurately.