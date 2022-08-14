The national language of desire

Aspirations are also far more horizontal than they have been in the past. If the earlier goal was to keeping ascending a single ladder of aspirations -- a bigger car, a house in a premium location, a fancier restaurant, a more expensive brand – now they took on a more qualitative hue. Consumption started becoming more personal -- the search for interesting options or those that spoke to one’s individual values began to emerge. It is early days yet, but there is an emerging need for more conscious acts of consumption, particularly among the young. There is also a need to wear multiple identities. One was no longer defined by one’s educational background, job title or possessions. One needed an array of interests, a width of identity labels that filled up the self with little pixels of identity. Instagram bios speak eloquently of this new need to capture an ever-expanding definition of the self.