The office gym is finally back, and so is your sweaty boss

Corporate fitness centers have been one of the last workplace perks to come back due to Covid-19 restrictions. Fans of work gyms—and the convenience they provide—say they make returning to office life more appealing, if occasionally awkward when you’re waiting for your boss to stop hogging the elliptical. Yet post-Covid, the company gym may be more of an etiquette minefield than ever as many of us shake the pandemic rust off our social skills, some employees say.

