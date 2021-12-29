The path to being a good ancestor

The first imbalance between the three pillars of Team India—public, private, and non-profit—arose from the 1955 Avadi resolution of the Indian National Congress, declaring socialism as the way forward for the economy, and knee-capped the private sector but had the government running hotels, airlines and liquor stores, and manufacturing scooters, steel and bread. 2021 ends well with the Air India sale, unicorn explosion, and covid-19 civil society response. Hopefully, this lane driving becomes a template for 2022 because the private sector has a trust deficit, the government has an execution deficit, and non-profits have a scale deficit. But all have unique capabilities.