The pollsters blew it in 2020. Will they be wrong again in 2024?

Pollsters after 2020 realized that they needed to work harder to contact hard-to-reach voters and ensure the right mix of respondents. Even if they had enough Republicans in their surveys, the GOP voters who were most excited about Trump might also be the ones least likely to take polls. While pollsters worked to include more working-class, white voters, the voters in that group might include too many who work in offices and too few who work in fields such as construction, which could skew results.