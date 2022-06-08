The premium life in a K-shaped world

Whether it is aspiration or a real need, there seems to be a shift towards more premium products and services in the Indian economy. We can’t say it’s totally unexpected. Corporations, for many years, have been underlining the potential of the big Indian middle class. What is probably surprising is the timing, bang in the middle of a perfect storm. India, and the global economy, battled the covid-19 pandemic for two years. And now, countries face sky-high inflation and supply-chain nightmares because of the Ukraine war.