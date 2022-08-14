The private rebellions of Indian women

Statistics can offer straightforward answers to some of the questions. Assuming access to an independent income and freedom of movement implied ‘independence’, India’s place in the bottom five of the world when it comes to women’s economic participation, our data on the glaring and persistent gaps between men and women in the job market, and women’s compromised safety in public spaces suggest not much has dramatically changed. If we measure women’s voice and leadership, the results are not cheerful either. Most decision-making systems in India—courts, local governments, and laws—remain masculine. The state and the family—the two critical institutions of Indian life—have delegated all the unacknowledged burden of care to women. Yet, women’s work, paid or unpaid, within homes is barely supported by men, labour laws or infrastructure programmes. Despite increasing educational attainment and decline in fertility rates, women have far less access to jobs, technology, property or communication devices—the oil of 21st-century independence. Research shows that women’s aspirations have expanded in the decades following the economic reforms of the 1990s, particularly in urban India. Increased access to schooling, media and the internet seem to have encouraged women to reimagine their ways of being and doing.