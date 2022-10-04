The promise & perils of Ameerpet

The teachers are mostly those who have given up corporate jobs, Kumar insists. But coaching institutes know their best bet is working professionals. They are more up-to-date on the latest in technology. No doubt, Ameerpet is rife with stories of techies who moonlight. On their off days, many of them reportedly take an overnight bus from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Techies who work in Hyderabad make their way to the coaching centres after 6PM. How much do they make? Teacher salaries range between ₹30,000 a month to a few lakhs. Not a bad deal for those who prefer side gigs.