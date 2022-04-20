The reality of India’s English Vinglish tussle, in five charts

Presiding over a recent meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked about the need for Hindi to be the “language of India" and to be used as an alternative to English as a lingua franca. However, in a country of over 1.3 billion people, Hindi is the mother tongue of a small chunk of population, and English is fast becoming indispensable for professional setups. Despite its colonial roots, English is seen as a language of emancipation by marginalized communities, and the government itself widely acknowledges it in India’s arts sphere. To what extent can English be downplayed?