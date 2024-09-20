The rich world revolts against sky-high immigration

Now there are signs the boom may be ending. Net migration to Canada has fallen by almost half from its recent peak, while in New Zealand it is dropping sharply. The rich world has fewer job vacancies than before, giving potential migrants less reason to move. The flood of refugees from Ukraine has slowed to a trickle. New anti-migrant measures are also starting to play a part. In the EU the number of third-country nationals who were returned to their home country, following an order to leave, has risen by 50% over the past two years. In the first quarter of 2024 “enforced returns" from Britain rose by 50% year on year. Illegal crossings at America’s southern border recently fell to a three-year low.