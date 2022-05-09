The surprising backstory of how the steele dossier was created

Mr. Danchenko, interviewed by the FBI in 2017 after his role became known to investigators, expressed surprise at how specific and conclusive some of the information he gave Mr. Steele looked later in the dossier, according to a report by the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office. He said some of the dossier’s assertions were based on “word of mouth and hearsay" or “conversation that he had with friends over beers," the IG said an FBI agent told it.