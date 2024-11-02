The Trump betting whale speaks out: ‘I have absolutely no political agenda’

Election-watchers are poring over any and all data in an effort to predict the outcome of one of the most contentious—and, seemingly, close—U.S. presidential elections on record. Prediction markets that allow people to place bets on a variety of potential events have emerged as one possible way to forecast election winners. Historical research suggests that, more often than not, the presidential candidate with the best odds in betting markets before Election Day goes on to take the White House.