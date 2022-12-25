The Ukraine war is pushing Turkey closer to Russia

Mr. Erdogan has in some ways staked his political future on his relationship with Mr. Putin, analysts say. Inflows of Russian money, along with a discount on Russian energy, are important cushions against an economic crisis that has wiped more than half the value off the Turkish lira since late last year. The Turkish central bank needs foreign currency to prevent another slide in the lira after cutting interest rates four consecutive times this year under pressure from Mr. Erdogan, economists say. Turkey’s central bank has spent at least $60 billion in foreign currency to prop up the lira, according to economists.