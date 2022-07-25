The upper middle class is getting squeezed6 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 05:43 PM IST
The first two years of the pandemic were good for the group’s savings and investments, but 2022 isn’t
Mark Yu had a profitable pandemic. Like many Americans, he added to his savings and pulled in big gains from the stock-market rally. He purchased a house in his new hometown of McAllen, Texas, then a duplex and an eight-unit apartment complex in Cleveland.