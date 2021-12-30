The waiting game in the year of results

This was, above all, a year of waiting for results that arrived unexpectedly and threw us into a tizzy: someone we had lunch with, whom we knew to be extra careful, unexpectedly ended up with a positive diagnosis. We were contact cases—one of those dreaded new phrases that has invaded our lives, along with PCR tests and viral loads, mRNA vaccines and KN95 masks. So, we had to be tested multiple times. We had to wait for results multiple times. Sometimes, the news was good, sometimes it was bad, and sometimes we weren’t sure what to think. Was it better to receive a negative test, or to learn that you had already contracted the virus and never noticed it?