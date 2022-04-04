A surge in food and fuel prices is raising pressure on governments around the world to pick up the tab for consumers, stretching precarious public finances and intensifying political instability in the shakiest economies.

Spooked by protests that have broken out recently from Bangkok to Sicily, many governments have adopted subsidies or tax breaks to shield households and businesses from the soaring prices.

Yet the handouts are boosting already high government debt just as borrowing costs are rising. For some countries, the increase may prove too much to afford, raising the specter of political unrest.

Subsidies “might support consumer confidence in the short term, but they also prevent healthy adjustments in the economy," deterring companies and consumers from adjusting to economic shifts, said Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

In Europe, Russia’s attack on Ukraine saw gasoline and diesel prices make their biggest jumps since the oil shocks of the 1970s against a backdrop of already rampant inflation. After chafing under Covid-19 restrictions, Europeans are now protesting over their dwindling purchasing power.

Greek farmers in mid-March drove their tractors to the Agriculture Ministry in Athens to demand relief. In Sicily, protesting truckers disrupted food deliveries, including those of the island’s famous oranges. In Spain, striking truck drivers caused food shortages in some areas and prompted companies like Danone SA and Heineken NV to warn of production cuts.

Inditex SA, the Spanish apparel maker behind Zara, said the strike could delay getting products to stores. Inflation in Spain rose to 9.8% in March, according to preliminary figures released last week, the highest level since 1985.

In mid-March, France staved off a similar strike with a €400 million relief package, equivalent to $442 million, that includes direct payments to truckers. In Spain, strikers have rejected a proposed €500 million government aid package as too small. Germany recently unveiled cash payments to taxpayers, heavily discounted public transport tickets and a temporary price cap on gasoline and diesel.

All this extra expenditure tops three years of surging pandemic-related public spending. Governments in the 19-nation eurozone are likely to run budget deficits of around 4.5% of GDP on average this year in part due to new subsidies, according to Capital Economics.

Many economists say subsidies are often politically difficult to withdraw when they have outlived their purpose. The International Monetary Fund has said they tend to benefit richer households that consume more energy. Gas and oil subsidies could also undermine a planned shift away from fossil fuels. Global fossil fuel subsidies were already worth about $6 trillion or 7% of global output in 2021, according to the IMF.

For emerging markets in particular, the cost of often depleted public coffers is also an issue. Emerging economies must refinance debt worth about $7 trillion this year, up from $5.5 trillion in 2021.

Across Africa, governments struggling to recover from Covid-induced recessions have retained or reintroduced subsidies and tax breaks, threatening to worsen the continent’s debt crisis. With food and fuel prices now surging again, many African nations are caught in the middle, unraveling efforts to repair the havoc wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Nigeria authorities have suspended long-touted plans to scrap gas subsidies, while the government in Zambia is expanding subsidies on fertilizers to support corn farmers, threatening the highly indebted nation’s promises to rein in soaring external debt. After public protests, Kenya, east Africa’s largest economy, said new subsidies to help poor households. It now plans to spend more than $500 million in the next two years to ease spiraling costs, according to the treasury.

“We are being humiliated by the state of the economy," said Isaac Kitao, a Kenyan bus owner on national television last week. “Fuel prices are very high and we cannot raise the fares. We don’t understand what’s happening because the government had told us that they wanted to subsidize the cost of fuel to make it affordable."

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, normally buys 70% of its grain from Ukraine and Russia. Rising flour and fuel prices have increased government expenses by about $1 billion, prompting it to regulate prices of non-subsidized bread. After food protests in parts of Iraq, the government began providing flour and oil from its strategic reserve, which are now nearly depleted.

Lebanon’s government earlier this month limited its provision of subsidized food products. It ordered mills to exclusively provide flour intended for producing local, pita-like Arabic bread until the country can secure more grain and wheat shipments from abroad, according to a statement by the Lebanon Mills Association. Since then, the price of flour has skyrocketed, bakers said.

“They are making it too expensive for us," said Mohammad Fakhani, the owner of several bakeries and dessert shops in Beirut. “The price of a bag of flour keeps multiplying, it’s like fiction."

Economists say Asian economies are in better shape to weather the inflationary shock from the war than they were in previous crises, with sounder public finances and reduced reliance on foreign capital. Some, such as Malaysia and Indonesia, are net exporters of commodities. Higher revenues from these exports could help finance subsidies without blowing big holes in their budgets, economists say.

In China, consumers are partially shielded from rising oil prices by regulated retail gasoline prices. If oil prices keep climbing, state-owned refineries will shoulder a disproportionate share of the extra cost, said Zhu Haibin, chief China economist at J.P. Morgan Chase.

In India, the government has budgeted about $40 billion for a food and fertilizer subsidy program for the fiscal year through March 2023, aimed at supporting consumers and farmers. Surging prices mean the bill for the treasury could rise to between 1.0% to 1.5% of national income, said Andrew Wood, a director in S&P Global Ratings’ sovereign ratings team, making it more difficult for the government to meet its goal of narrowing its budget deficit to 6.4% of gross domestic product from 6.9% this fiscal year.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan in late February said a subsidy worth more than $1.5 billion on gasoline, diesel and electricity. Mr. Khan had recently seen his popularity dented by rampant inflation, prompting an attempt by the opposition to topple his government.

Such was the perceived urgency, that Mr. Khan said the subsidy without prior agreement from the IMF, which has been pressing Pakistan to remove subsidies in many sectors. The government and the lender are now in talks over whether Pakistan’s IMF program can continue.

Some low- and middle-income countries that export commodities in addition to importing food and fuel are better positioned as rising export revenues can help to offset rising import prices.

In Argentina, the IMF said the country’s ability to comply with a new program to refinance $44 billion in debt is facing exceptionally high risks due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. The program calls for reducing costly energy subsidies, which economists say will become politically more difficult as oil prices soar.

While higher grain prices could boost Argentina’s exports, households are also facing rising grocery bills in a country where about 40% of the population lives in poverty and inflation is above 50%. Earlier this month, Argentina said farmers would have to divert 800,000 tons of wheat to the domestic market to guarantee local supply and keep prices down for staples like pasta and flour.

—Jason Douglas, Saeed Shah, Eric Sylvers, Ghassan Adnan, Nazih Osseiran and Amira El-Fekki

