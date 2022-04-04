The world is piling on debt as it battles inflation

In India, the government has budgeted about $40 billion for a food and fertilizer subsidy program for the fiscal year through March 2023, aimed at supporting consumers and farmers. Surging prices mean the bill for the treasury could rise to between 1.0% to 1.5% of national income, said Andrew Wood, a director in S&P Global Ratings’ sovereign ratings team, making it more difficult for the government to meet its goal of narrowing its budget deficit to 6.4% of gross domestic product from 6.9% this fiscal year.