The world's biggest airports confront a tiny but serious safety threat—wasps Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 08:01 PM IST
An airport in Australia believes it can stop the wasps from nesting in crucial aircraft components
BRISBANE (AUSTRALIA) : Every week, workers at one of Australia’s major airports spend hours searching the tarmac and terminals for a security threat that could bring down an airplane.