The world’s biggest airports confront a tiny but serious safety threat—wasps

Now, after years of study, authorities in Brisbane believe they have a solution that could serve as a model for other airports. They say an insecticide based on a South American plant is effective at eliminating caterpillars that are a food source for the wasps, and that they have reduced the number of wasp nests by an average of 64%. They are expanding the grassy areas treated by the insecticide to take out more caterpillars and lower wasp activity even further.