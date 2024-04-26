The world’s biggest election is also its hottest

As the world’s biggest elections get under way in India, candidates to national office will need to beat something more perilous than political rivals—extreme heat.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that during this year’s election, which started last week and runs until early June, most parts of the country will face higher than usual temperatures for the time of year, and potentially twice as many extreme heat days.

That exposes some 970 million voters and roughly 15 million poll workers to searing temperatures that can reach as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the country.

India’s staggered elections are by their very nature a feat of endurance. Voters can spend hours at outdoor rallies listening to local candidates or waiting in lines to vote. Election workers crisscross the country by helicopter and boat, hitch rides on elephants, or trek on foot in the Himalayan mountains to ferry the country’s 5.5 million machines to the far-flung hamlets due to vote next.

Meanwhile, thousands of candidates spend their days blasting campaign messages from open or partly shaded vehicles or sitting on sun-soaked stages waiting to give a speech.

V. Vaithilingam, a 73-year-old lawmaker from the Congress Party, was waving to supporters from his campaign truck a few weeks ago when he suddenly fainted. He had been on the go since early morning, giving speeches and walking around neighborhoods in Puducherry, a southern Indian coastal town known for hot, sticky weather. His political aides got him back on his feet and after a 15-minute break and sips of juice, he continued his campaign.

“There is no other option," said Vaithilingam, who said he didn’t have a lot of time to campaign since the territory was due to vote in the first stage. Now that voting there is finished, he can stay out of the sun.

The European Union’s climate-monitoring service said that last month was the hottest March on record for Earth, and the 10th straight month of historic heat for the planet. Climate change as well as El Niño, a weather pattern that raises temperatures, have contributed to the warming.

Longer term, for historically warm regions such as India, climate experts have warned of more intense and frequent heat waves that, combined with high humidity, will test the limits of human survival. Compounding the risks, the country’s large number of poor people don’t have access to cooling systems or sufficient healthcare facilities.

Last year, dozens of people fell ill and more than 10 died of heatstroke after attending an outdoor government event in the western state of Maharashtra.

Kieran M.R. Hunt, a research fellow in the department of meteorology at the U.K.’s University of Reading who studies extreme weather events in South Asia, said holding outdoor events in the country’s hottest months is ill-advised, and the forecast of more heat waves raises the risks.

“This risk could easily be avoided by holding the elections several months earlier or several months later, where extreme heat is no longer a risk," he said.

India’s first election, in late 1951 and early 1952, lasted some four months, but took place in the cooler part of the year. Others were quicker affairs. In 1980, when the population was 700 million, voting took place on two days in January. And in 1999, the elections took place in September and October, after the monsoon.

But in 2004, the then-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party moved the elections to the summer, believing they could capitalize on a wave in their favor, and ran on a campaign dubbed “India Shining." The move backfired and the party was booted from power. But the summer election schedule stuck.

This year’s edition, at six weeks, is one of the longest elections yet. On Tuesday, India’s Election Commission set up a task force to review temperatures and humidity ahead of each successive stage of voting and issue guidance.

The election body often tries to ensure that hotter states wrap up their voting earlier, while cooler mountainous regions vote later. But some states find that isn’t happening this time.

In the last two national elections, the eastern state of Odisha finished voting in April, before the worst of its summer heat. This year, the state will only begin voting in May and will finish in June, which is worrying the official supervising elections there. Temperatures in the state capital reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit last week, which doesn’t usually happen until May.

“Our mission is zero casualties," said Nikunja Bihari Dhal, chief electoral officer in the state. His poll workers will be distributing leaflets offering heatstroke-prevention advice to households before voting starts. For example, people should travel to the voting booths with a wet towel on their heads.

To keep voters cool, they will heap a traditional form of insulation—cut and tightly packed stalks of harvested rice—on the roofs of schools or other buildings being used as voting stations. He is also considering redirecting agricultural equipment usually used for spraying fertilizer on fields to spray voters with water instead.

“We don’t want the heat to affect voter turnout," said Dhal.

Data from the first round of voting shows turnout was down, but officials haven’t attributed the fall to any specific cause yet. Low turnout in the northern Hindi heartland states, such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which will vote in every stage of the election, could be a concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which hopes to win a third term with an expanded majority. The party is widely expected to return to power.

The BJP, which has been in power since 2014, has backed a proposal to have state and national elections take place on a single day or across a few days—a complex change it could pursue if it wins a strong mandate.

Meanwhile, people are weathering the heat as best they can.

On a typical day in the Kottayam district of southern Kerala state, Thomas Chazhikadan, 71, leaves home by around 7:30 a.m., and is on the road for up to 12 hours.

He has been traveling in a modified jeep that has a makeshift roof that provides some shade, and does some of his campaigning at night. Still, within a short time of leaving his house, the undershirt beneath his freshly starched white shirt is drenched. “It is too difficult," he said.

Chazhikadan is well aware of the risks posed by weather and other natural calamities. His brother was struck dead by lightning while campaigning in an open-top vehicle in 1991. That personal history has made him philosophical as much as cautious.

“I leave everything to God," he said.

