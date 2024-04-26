The world’s biggest election is also its hottest

Data from the first round of voting shows turnout was down, but officials haven’t attributed the fall to any specific cause yet. Low turnout in the northern Hindi heartland states, such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which will vote in every stage of the election, could be a concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which hopes to win a third term with an expanded majority. The party is widely expected to return to power.