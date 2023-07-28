‘Theatrics’: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after spat between chair, Derek O'Brien1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar had a spat with TMC leader Derek O'Brien over non-admission of notices by opposition members. Opposition parties allege the government is ‘subverting’ Parliamentary traditions.
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha was abruptly adjourned today after the Chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament Jagdeep Dhankar had a spat with Trinamool Congress(TMC) leader Derek O'Brien. Dhankhar adjourned proceedings after he was interrupted by the TMC leader over the issue of non-admission of notices given by opposition members under rule 267 to discuss the Manipur situation.
