The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha was abruptly adjourned today after the Chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament Jagdeep Dhankar had a spat with Trinamool Congress(TMC) leader Derek O'Brien. Dhankhar adjourned proceedings after he was interrupted by the TMC leader over the issue of non-admission of notices given by opposition members under rule 267 to discuss the Manipur situation.

As many as 47 MPs from parties ranging from Congress to Left, to TMC and DMK had given notices under the rule that calls for suspension of the listed business and taking up the issue being raised. Dhankhar said he has already agreed to a short duration discussion on the issue and asked members to discuss the issue under that rule.

Jagdeep Dhankar thereafter went on to say how the behaviour of MPs in the Upper House is viewed by the outside world.

Derek O'Brien stood up to press for the motion that opposition parties have been seeking to move since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament last week. He thumped the desk to make his point, an act that Dhankhar termed as "theatrics." "Show respect to the chair," he said. "Don't thump the desk."

As Derek O'Brien continued to make his point, the chairman adjourned the proceedings for the day. The House will now meet on Monday, July 31.

Meanwhile,Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs Manoj Jha of RJD, and Ranjeet Ranjan of Congress, moved Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267 with the latter requesting the Upper House Chairman to suspend all other business, listed for the day including the Zero Hour as well as Question Hour and discuss the situation of the violence-hit state.

The Opposition members will also push for the demand that the Lok Sabha Speaker set a date for voting on the no-confidence motion against the Centre filed earlier.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Friday alleged that the government is "subverting" Parliamentary traditions by passing Bills even as the motion of no-confidence has been accepted in Lok Sabha.

With agency inputs