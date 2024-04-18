'There are two Indias...': In Kerala, Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP over rich-poor divide
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was speaking to a public rally in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Thursday. He said, “…inequality that has been created in our country”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Kerala's Palakkad on Thursday that "there are two Indias". He said one India "belongs to the billionaires, where they can fulfill all their dreams, and the other is where a large mass of Indian people live".
