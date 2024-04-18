Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Kerala's Palakkad on Thursday that "there are two Indias". He said one India "belongs to the billionaires, where they can fulfill all their dreams, and the other is where a large mass of Indian people live".

He was speaking to a public rally in the Palakkad district of Kerala just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He said a significant “inequality that has been created in our country".

“There are 22 people in our country who have more wealth than 70 crore people. And there are also 70 crore people in India who earn less than ₹100 a day," Gandhi said.

During his speech, he laid emphasis on the taxes paid by the poor and middle-class people. "The poor and middle class pay taxes. The poorest person in India pays the same GST [Goods and Services Tax] as Mr [Gautam] Adani… The entire GST money goes into the hands of rich people," he said.

Gandhi went on to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “forgiving 16 lakh crore worth of bank loans of the richest 25 Indians".

He further launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying that it's idea of 'One Nation, One Language, One Religion' is designed to divide India.

"The idea of the BJP is to create instability and disharmony in India, and make one Indian fight with another Indian. In the end, all they do is give away India's wealth to a few people who are close to the PM," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting a Congress candidate from his stronghold Wayanad seat in Kerala. After filing his nomination, hehad promised that he will be with the people of Wayanad on all issues, including human-animal conflicts. "I was always ready to bring Wayanad's issues to attention of nation and world," he said.

Gandhi had said, “There is an issue of man-animal conflict, medical college issue. I stand with the people of Wayanad in this fight. We have tried to pressurise the government on the medical college, I have written letters to the CM. But unfortunately, they have not moved forward."

