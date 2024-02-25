'There is Modi ki Guarantee but his guarantee card doesn't have dates: Sharad Pawar attacks PM
Nationalist Congres Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that the central government consistently makes promises but never fulfills them and said that there is a 'Modi Ki Guarantee' but his 'Guarantee card' lacks specific dates.
Nationalist Congres Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that the central government consistently makes promises but never fulfills them and said that there is a 'Modi Ki Guarantee' but his 'Guarantee card' lacks specific dates.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message