'There is Modi ki Guarantee but his guarantee card doesn't have dates: Sharad Pawar attacks PM

Nationalist Congres Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that the central government consistently makes promises but never fulfills them and said that there is a 'Modi Ki Guarantee' but his 'Guarantee card' lacks specific dates.

Sharad Pawar was addressing the Party workers of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) in Pune.

The meeting was organized at the congress Headquarters in Pune, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, State Congress Cheif Nana Patole, and Sachin Ahir from Uddhav-led Shiv Sena attended the party worker's public meeting.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray skipped the meeting.

While addressing the gathering of the MVA party workers Sharad Said, "If we want to bring change then our party workers have to get united, since the last 60-70 years we have seen many politicians from the Congress, but never felt that we needed to worry about the Constitution and social unity...but in the last 10 years after Modi came into power we have seen a strange PM who had a single point agenda to take a different stand which was taken by the earlier leaders and how to create hate among the people against earlier leaders."

He further said, "PM Modi's many speeches are against and attacking the Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru was the first PM of the nation his family had struggled a lot, he went to jail during the freedom struggle..he took the nation to a new height ..he worked to strengthen the Parliamentary democracy in the country, and he brought various institutions and organizations for the development of the nation despite all these Modi always criticizes Nehru."

Praising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for waiving ₹70 thousand crore loans of farmers, Sharad Pawar said," Farmers are in distress these days, during Manmohan Singh's time after we got to know that farmers are committing suicide due to farm loans. PM Manmohan Singh, in one shot, waived off the ₹70 thousand crore loans of the farmers. Now again we are seeing farmers having issues. Earlier farmers had protested for nearly one year at the Delhi border, the same way again a protest has been started at the border, especially from farmers of Haryana Punjab, and western UP who are sitting at the border of Delhi ...but the government isn't listening to them .. therefore I feel the government doesn't respect our farmers and we have to remove this government from power."

Sharad Pawar also attacked the Central Government alleging that it doesn't fulfil promises.

"The Central Government has announced several schemes and they say it's Modi ki Guarantee, but this guarantee is such where a guarantee card is there but without the dates further several promises were made as a guarantee but nothing fulfilled," he said.

He also said, “To keep the country united leaders like Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee always had a good relationship between Centre and States and always respected the states but today's government not doing this...I have seen during former PM Manmohan's times, state CMs had respect but under Modi, their stand is non-cooperative with state governments and therefore many issues are pending with States including Maharashtra."

