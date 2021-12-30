There is no wiggle room ahead

For starters, covid-19 will finally be tamed, though not eradicated. Enough people will have been vaccinated in enough parts of the world as to allow most people in most places to overcome the fear that has gripped us for the past two years. But although this process will unleash a burst of “contained" energy, restarting the global economy will not be as straightforward as shutting much of it down was. The price system can offer reliable guidance for marginal decisions, but it is not as good at handling big structural transformations like the shifts from agriculture to manufacturing, manufacturing to services, and peace to war (or vice versa). We are already seeing many hiccups, and there could well be more. We should be prepared for big changes in production and consumption patterns.