There is still no bottom for China's economy
Solutions to the most pressing problems for the economy—housing and Covid-19—appear to be out of reach until after this fall’s political reshuffle
Some familiar problems haunted China’s economy in August: power shortages, the housing market implosion and collateral damage from “zero-Covid" policies. The latter two are fundamentally political as well as economic, but the will to tackle them seems lacking so far. That makes another step down in Chinese growth this fall likely.