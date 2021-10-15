Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that there will not be a shortage of coal or an incidence of power cuts in the state during the festival season.

Ajit Pawar said, "There will not be any shortage of coal in the state nor will there be any power cut. A few days ago, there were only two days of coal stocks were left in the state. But we have found a solution for the shortage. There won't be a situation wherein the people have to celebrate Diwali in dark. During the peak hour of electricity supply, we will take it from the Central government's grid," while speaking to reporters as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that four out of 27 power generation units are currently shut in the state and added that no load shedding will be there due to the coal crisis.

"Despite the coal crisis, we have tried to supply electricity to our citizens. Even after the deficiency of coal in the state, only four out of 27 power generation units are currently shut," he said.

Meanwhile, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said closure of some mines, and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the crisis but there is no need to panic as the situation is improving.

Visiting the Ashoka mine of the Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) at Piparwar in Chatra district of Jharkhand, Joshi said the power plants in the country will continue to receive the required amount of coal.

"We are witnessing an improvement now," he said, asked about the current situation.

The minister held discussions with officials of CCL and Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) on the prevailing situation.

"We can produce two million tonnes of coal per day," he said, asserting the need for producing more coal.

Closure of some coal mines and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the hindrance in coal supply to power plants, Joshi told reporters.

The minister also discussed the issue related to the availability of land for mining at the meeting.

A solution will be found with the cooperation of all, including the district administration, he said.

