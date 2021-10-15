There will be no power cuts in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar said, "There will not be any shortage of coal in the state nor will there be any power cut. A few days ago, there were only two days of coal stocks were left in the state. But we have found a solution for the shortage. There won't be a situation wherein the people have to celebrate Diwali in dark. During the peak hour of electricity supply, we will take it from the Central government's grid," while speaking to reporters as quoted by news agency ANI.