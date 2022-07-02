“Therein begins decline”: Raj Thackeray takes dig at Uddhav3 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 09:35 AM IST
Almost two decades ago, Raj Thackeray had led a rebellion within the Sena and formed his own party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had to step down as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took a dig at his cousin saying "therein begins the journey towards one's decline."