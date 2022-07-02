A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had to step down as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took a dig at his cousin saying "therein begins the journey towards one's decline."

The MNS chief's tweet read, “When anyone misunderstands one's good fortune as one's personal accomplishment, therein begins the journey towards one's decline."

Raj Thackeray had led a rebellion within the Sena and formed his own party almost two decades ago. Though, unlike Eknath Shinde who bacame the Maharashtra Chief Minister backed by the BJP, Raj Thackeray has had limited political success so far.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday removed Eknath Shinde as the leader of Shiv Sena, a day after the latter took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The move by Uddhav Thackeray is a bid to counter Shinde who revolted against him and succeeded him as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister.

According to a statement issued by the Shiv Sena, Shinde has been removed for indulging in "anti-party activities".

Earlier on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the BJP for giving the Chief Ministerial slot to Shinde, a rebel Shiv Sena leader, and said that had the former ally partner agreed to this earlier, there would have been no Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

“Those, who have formed the new government, have made a so called Shiv Sainik as CM. I was saying the same thing 2.5 years ago. The same formula was decided between me and Amit Shah that Shiv Sena and BJP will share the CM position for half term each. Whatever is happening today would have happened with respect," Thackeray had said this during his address at the Sena Bhawan.

Shinde, who led the rebellion against Thackeray ultimately leading to the fall of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, took oath as the Maharashtra CM on Thursday.

He had named the rebel group as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’, triggering a legacy war with the Thackeray family. He even changed his Twitter display picture, the one featuring him and the late Sena founder.

“It was the decision taken by Devendra Fadnavis to make Balasaheb 's Shiv Sainik the CM despite the BJP having more MLAs. Fadnavis could have become CM going by the numbers but he showed a big heart and I thank him," Shinde had said in the presser when his name was announced for the top post of Maharashtra Chief Minister. Fadnavis took oath as his deputy in the new government.

Notably, the Shiv Sena and BJP had parted ways after the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra after the former demanded 2.5 years of Chief Ministership each for both the parties during the term of five years, which the latter had not agreed to, following which the Shiv Sena stitched an alliance with rival NCP and Congress to form the government.

To prove its majority in the State Assembly, Shinde's government will face a Vote of Confidence on July 4. The Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on July 3 and 4.