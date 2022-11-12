These two leaders are capable of leading the country: Sanjay Raut

The two prominent young leaders, Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray are capable of leading the country, said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as quoted by the news agency PTI. Aaditya Thackeray participated in Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday.
Raut, who was released from jail after getting bail in a money laundering case, said, "Rahul Gandhi and Aaditya Thackeray, are the two prominent young leaders who will walk together for Bharat Jodo and this will give rise to new energy. The two young leaders are capable of leading the country."
He said that Gandhi and Thackeray have a lot of energy to work for the state and the country. Shiv Sena was also a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to Raut. He was further asked about the coming together of Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar.
"A bond existed between their grandfathers. Now, it has been percolated down the generations. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Prabodhanakar Thackeray participated in the Samayukt Maharashtra movement. Babasaheb Ambedkar had strong views about Marathi pride," he replied, as per PTI reports.
Rahul Gandhi on Friday interacted with delegations of minority communities on the 65th day of his cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Thackeray joined the foot march as it reached Maharashtra's Hingoli district.
He said that the Congress party has undertaken the initiative of Bharat Jodo Yatra because there is nowhere today that people can raise your issues.
"We can’t rely on judiciary to protect the Constitution and its values because it has been captured," Gandhi said as quoted by PTI, while interacting with minorities in the state.
Thackeray also said that he joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite ideological differences as democracy and the Constitution are in peril in the country.
Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.
