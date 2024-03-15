Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the AIMIM's absence from the electoral bond recipient list on Friday as political parties hurled accusations. Members of the Opposition have demanded a high-level Supreme Court probe against the ruling BJP after data released by the Election Commission revealed that it had secured more than ₹6060 crore.

“Be it BJP, TMC, Congress, BRS, DMK, BJD, Samajwadi Party, YSRCP, Shiv Sena or others, almost every political party got money in the form of electoral bonds; BJP alone got more than ₹6,000 crore. Our party AIMIM didn’t raise a single penny, but they all call Asaduddin Owaisi as BJP’s B-team." the senior politician said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!