'They all call us BJP’s B-team, but…': Asaduddin Owaisi says AIMIM ‘didn’t raise a single penny’ from electoral bonds
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the AIMIM's absence from the electoral bond recipient list on Friday as political parties hurled accusations. Members of the Opposition have demanded a high-level Supreme Court probe against the ruling BJP after data released by the Election Commission revealed that it had secured more than ₹6060 crore.