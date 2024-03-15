Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  'They all call us BJP’s B-team, but…': Asaduddin Owaisi says AIMIM ‘didn’t raise a single penny’ from electoral bonds

'They all call us BJP’s B-team, but…': Asaduddin Owaisi says AIMIM ‘didn’t raise a single penny’ from electoral bonds

Livemint

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted AIMIM's absence from electoral bond recipient list. Opposition demands Supreme Court probe against BJP after Election Commission data shows BJP received over 6060 crore.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the AIMIM's absence from the electoral bond recipient list on Friday as political parties hurled accusations. Members of the Opposition have demanded a high-level Supreme Court probe against the ruling BJP after data released by the Election Commission revealed that it had secured more than 6060 crore.

“Be it BJP, TMC, Congress, BRS, DMK, BJD, Samajwadi Party, YSRCP, Shiv Sena or others, almost every political party got money in the form of electoral bonds; BJP alone got more than 6,000 crore. Our party AIMIM didn’t raise a single penny, but they all call Asaduddin Owaisi as BJP’s B-team." the senior politician said.

(With inputs from agencies)

