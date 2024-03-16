After K Kavita's arrest, BJP MLA criticises BRS government for corruption in projects. Latha emphasizes equal punishment for men and women in scams.

When it comes to corruption or scams, the BRS government spared neither water nor alcohol, BJP MLA Madhavi Latha took a dig at K Kavitha after she was arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

K Kavitha, the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party founder and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was arrested on Friday, by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Commenting about her arrest, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the Hyderabad constituency, Madhavi Latha told ANI, "They spared neither water nor alcohol. While water was taken care of by the father (KCR), alcohol was in the hands of the daughter (Kavitha). The ED and the IT got to know about it. They are in the process of giving her the punishment that they deem fit," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The previous BRS government was also under the scanner for alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Speaking about other corruption allegations against the BRS, Latha said, "They have not constructed flyovers in the Old City. Isn't that wrong? They wronged the people in every move they made. The dam that they constructed has started coming apart. Isn't that wrong?"

She added, law is gender-neutral and if any successful woman gets involved in scams, they are bound to get punished. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Law is equal for everyone, be it a woman or a man. When a woman steps up and establishes themselves as doctors, engineers and politicians, they should do so keeping justice in mind. If you do not do so and get into scams, you are bound to get punished. Punishment does not depend on whether the person is a man or a woman," Latha on BRS leader's arrest.

In response to a question on the timing of the arrest, on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Telangana, Latha said, "It took time for the ED to come with all the documentation. They arrested her after furnishing all evidence in the case."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!