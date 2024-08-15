’They requested faces not be shown’: Rahul Gandhi says ’state of constant fear’ in Manipur, urges PM Modi to visit state

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again to visit violence-hit Manipur. In a post on X on Thursday, Gandhi said he met with a group of citizens from Manipur who live in Delhi.

Rahul spent more than two hours with the group after attending the Red Fort Independence Day celebration on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. Those who met Rahul Gandhi included all major ethnic groups in Manipur.

"Today, I met with a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since the onset of the conflict in their region. They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their communities," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

"Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution. This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure – a state of constant fear," he added.

The Congress leader said that true freedom remains elusive in Manipur and urged the nation to reflect on the plight of the state as India celebrates Independence Day.

"I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both Central and State governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest," he said.

A press release from the Congress informed that members of the group, who met Rahul Gandhi, shared their pain of being cut off from their friends and family and about the friendships that have ended as a result of the conflict.

They also spoke of the problems of physical safety, mental health, and the challenges to relief efforts being faced by the people of Manipur.

Gandhi has attacked PM Modi several times for not visiting Manipur since violence erupted there between the valley-based Meitei community and the hills-based Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state following clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Intermittent incidents of violence between the two communities are still being reported and the state is under heavy security cover.