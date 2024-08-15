’They requested faces not be shown’: Rahul Gandhi says ’state of constant fear’ in Manipur, urges PM Modi to visit state

Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, “I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both Central and State governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest.”

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the party's General Secretaries, State In-Charges, and State Presidents, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the party’s General Secretaries, State In-Charges, and State Presidents, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.(PTI)

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again to visit violence-hit Manipur. In a post on X on Thursday, Gandhi said he met with a group of citizens from Manipur who live in Delhi.

Rahul spent more than two hours with the group after attending the Red Fort Independence Day celebration on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. Those who met Rahul Gandhi included all major ethnic groups in Manipur.

"Today, I met with a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since the onset of the conflict in their region. They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their communities," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

"Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution. This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure – a state of constant fear," he added.

Also Read | Manipur news: Former MLA Yamthong Haokip’s wife killed in Kangpokpi bomb blast

The Congress leader said that true freedom remains elusive in Manipur and urged the nation to reflect on the plight of the state as India celebrates Independence Day.

"I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both Central and State governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest," he said.

A press release from the Congress informed that members of the group, who met Rahul Gandhi, shared their pain of being cut off from their friends and family and about the friendships that have ended as a result of the conflict.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemns attack on CRPF in Manipur, urges govt action

They also spoke of the problems of physical safety, mental health, and the challenges to relief efforts being faced by the people of Manipur.

Gandhi has attacked PM Modi several times for not visiting Manipur since violence erupted there between the valley-based Meitei community and the hills-based Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state following clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Intermittent incidents of violence between the two communities are still being reported and the state is under heavy security cover.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 07:45 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews’They requested faces not be shown’: Rahul Gandhi says ’state of constant fear’ in Manipur, urges PM Modi to visit state

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue