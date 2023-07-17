As key opposition meeting starts in Bengaluru, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal slammed the PM Narendra Modi government saying they tried to silence the opposition and Rahul Gandhi disqualification, Maharashtra politicat crisis are just a few examples.

Venugopal said, “We are all united by a common purpose - to protect democracy in this country, to ensure the Constitutional rights and the independence of our institutions. These all are under attack by the present regime of the BJP Govt. They wanted to silence the Opposition's voice." “They are misusing agencies to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament is one of the biggest examples of that. The incident happening in Maharashtra is also an example..."

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 6 pm, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will deliver a speech. The aims is to foster opposition unity and follows a previous meeting held in Patna on June 23, which saw the participation of fifteen parties.

What to expect from the opposition meeting?

The leaders are likely to hold discussions on issuing a joint declaration and move forward on their proposal of putting up common opposition candidates in a majority of the Lok Sabha seats, sources close to the development told PTI

The agenda for the talks would be finalised during discussions before a dinner meeting on Monday evening, they said.

There is a proposal to set up a subcommittee for drafting a common minimum programme and communication points for the Opposition alliance for the 2024 general elections, the sources said.

Besides, the sources said, the plan is also to set up a subcommittee for chalking out the joint programme of parties that includes rallies, conventions and agitations.

Who all are attending the opposition meeting?

In addition to Kharge, it is expected that Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend, along with prominent figures like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

