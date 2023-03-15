'They will be exposed': Kharge emails complaint against Adani group to ED

Opposition parties in India on Wednesday amped up their protest against the Adani Group and also stressed on their demand for a Joint Probe Committee (JPC). Both Houses of the parliament were adjourned for the third day consecutively. The impasse remained over BJP ministers demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in UK. On the other end, the Opposition parties marched towards Enforcement Directorate to lodge a complaint against the Adani Group, blamed of conducting stock manipulation by American Short Seller Hindenburg in their report.

