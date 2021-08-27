President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the 9th convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow on Thursday said that with the efforts of the young generation, India of 2047 would be established as a developed country, free of any social discrimination, in accordance with the constitutional ideals of justice, equality, and fraternity

Ram Nath Kovind said,"We would be playing a decisive role in creating an inclusive world order. For the creation of such an egalitarian and strong India, students must start working from today."

"In such times, students have to make their place in today's dynamic global scenario remaining alert and aware. They also have to contribute in building a better society and the country," as changes are taking place all over the world in almost all aspects of life.

He added that Babasaheb's books, articles, and speeches, students would find many such guiding and inspiring references which would be helpful for them in their career and nation-building,

Kovind said, "Had Babasaheb been alive today, he would have been very happy to see this. Babasaheb was in favour of hard work and self-employment," on India’s start-up ecosystem, and is ranked third in the world on the basis of the total number of unicorns.

Further, he said that most unicorns are set up by youngsters and the youth power is the biggest strength of our country. He urged students of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University to take inspiration from these young entrepreneurs and instead of being a job-seeker, think about becoming a job-creator.

"In the year 2047, when our country would celebrate the centenary of independence, then the youth of today would be leading the country," he said.

Praising the university, Kovind said that it has made a special contribution to the inclusive development of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes through education, in accordance with the vision of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He noted that in this university, a special provision of reservation of 50 per cent seats in admissions and other facilities for students of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have opened the opportunities of higher education for them.

"It is also a praiseworthy initiative to encourage notable performers amongst these students by giving them separate medals. All these efforts would strengthen the inclusive culture of this university and contribute to fulfilling Babasaheb's dream of an egalitarian society," the President said.

*With inputs from agencies

