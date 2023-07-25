West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over his recent comments against the Opposition coalition. Addressing a party meeting earlier this week the PM had claimed that the newly named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was ‘completely directionless’ and linked it to reviled organisations such as the East India Company and Indian Mujahideen.

"Thanks to our prime minister. I think he likes the 'INDIA' name. Like common people, he has also accepted it. The more they talk bad about the name, the more they will prove their liking for it," Banerjee said.

Leaders from 26 political parties had come together earlier this month to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The coalition had insisted that the upcoming polls would see ‘BJP fighting against INDIA’, sparking off a war of words with the ruling side.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Modi took a dig at the INDIA, noting that many organisations through history had linked their names to that of the country. People, he asserted, cannot be misled merely by the use of India's name. The Britishers named themselves the East India Company and terror organisations like the Indian Mujahideen and the Indian People's Front all have ‘India’ in them, he reminded.

The remarks also sparked furious rejoinders from other members of the INDIA, with Opposition politicians insisting that Modi was 'rattled' and making such comments out of desperation as he wanted to divert attention from the Manipur violence issue.

“Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"The slaves of the British were the political ancestors of the BJP. Prime Minister Modi, stop diverting the country's attention with your rhetoric. Narendra Modi ji, speak about Manipur in Parliament, do not belittle the dignity of the prime minister's post by calling INDIA, that is Bharat, good or bad," added Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies)