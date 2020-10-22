This is how PM Modi wished Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday and appreciated his dedication and contribution towards India's progress.

"Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Born in 1964 in Mumbai, Shah was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from his early days.

Since his appointment as BJP President in 2014, the party grew by leaps and bounds under him, capturing power in many states and returning to the helm at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger win than 2014.

Shah is a first-time Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar and was inducted into the cabinet under the second tenure of the Modi government. He was given the charge of Home Affairs.

