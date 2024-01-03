Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the "latent potential" of India has been unleased in recent years as the government eyes a $5 trillion economy. The senior politician touched upon a wide range of issues – from his governance agenda to the “road ahead towards making India the world’s third largest economy" during a recent media interaction. The remarks come even as the Narendra Modi-led government intensifies its efforts to secure a third tem in office during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“When I start something, I know the endpoint. But I never announce the final destination or blueprint in the beginning. So, what you see today is not what I’ve worked on. A far bigger picture will unfold finally. I work on a big canvas. Like an artist, I start from one point, but at the time the final picture can’t be seen," the PM told India Today.

The PM underscored his point using the Statue of Unity as an example. The 182-foot structure had faced flak from several quarters with many accusing the government of pandering tto a community ahead of polls.

“But see how it has developed into an entire tourism ecosystem, with something for people of all age groups and interests. Just a couple of days back, it saw 80,000 visitors in one day, this is the level of its popularity. I had promised only one thing, but I delivered dozens of things there. This is my working style," Modi added.

The BJP-led government, he explained, believed in “achieving national goals through jan andolans" and believed in the “optimum utilisation of resources and outcome-oriented monitoring". Modi also said that he formulated policies and strategies after listening to “all the economists and experts" and then taking his “ground connect" and the “lived reality of India" into account.

“Main kuchh bhi achha lage isliye nahin karta, lekin achha ho isliye karta hoon. Growing up in poverty and having had the good fortune of being connected to people at the grassroots gave me an insight into how reforms should focus on improving the lives of the people, and not on mere headlines," he told the publication.

Leading members of the Narendra Modi government insist that India has the potential to cross the $5 trillion mark and become the third largest economy in the world by 2027. PM Modi appeared to concur, insisting that his track record over the past two decades “spoke for itself".

“…when I became PM in 2014, the size of India’s economy was $2 trillion ( ₹167 lakh crore) and at the end of 2023-24, India’s GDP will be more than $3.75 trillion ( ₹312 lakh crore). It is this track record of 23 years which shows this is a realistic target…Today, the world consensus is clear: this is India’s moment.," he added.

