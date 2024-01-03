‘This is India’s moment’: PM Modi talks about his management style, says ‘the final destination…’
Modi discusses his governance agenda and the goal of making India the world's third largest economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the "latent potential" of India has been unleased in recent years as the government eyes a $5 trillion economy. The senior politician touched upon a wide range of issues – from his governance agenda to the “road ahead towards making India the world’s third largest economy" during a recent media interaction. The remarks come even as the Narendra Modi-led government intensifies its efforts to secure a third tem in office during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.