Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday disparaged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his political flip-flop to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after dumping the INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party chief said Nitish Kumar didn't do the right thing by exiting the INDIA bloc. He also said that the JDU chief's conduct is not good for democracy.

"I feel this is wrong and he should not have left. Such conduct is not good for democracy," Kejriwal said at a press conference responding to a question on Nitish Kumar forming a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister for the ninth time. The development has come after he broke ties with the INDIA bloc and ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and joined the NDA to form a government with the BJP.

After dumping the INDIA bloc, Nitish Kumar said, "Things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance. He returned to the BJP-led NDA and formed a new government, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Now dismantled, Mahagathbandhan consisted of political parties including JD (U), RJD, Congress, and Left parties. The AAP is part of the INDIA bloc and is in seat-sharing talks with the Congress for five states -- Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party will contest alone in all 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections. He also clarified that he will contest together with the INDIA alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections we will contest elections together with the INDIA alliance but for the assembly elections, we will contest alone on all 90 seats of Haryana by itself," Kejriwal said.

"Today, the AAP is the largest group in Haryana compared to other political parties like the Congress, the BJP, and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). There is a committee of 15-20 people in every village and ward. There are nearly 1.25 lakh office-bearers of the party in Haryana. This has been achieved in the last six months," Kejriwal added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

