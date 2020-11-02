This state will be the first in India to make masks compulsory through law

Rajasthan will soon be the first state in the country to make facemasks compulsory to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said the state will today enact a law, making wearing masks compulsory. It will be the first state in the country to bring in such a law to fight Covid-19, he said

"Along with the 'public movement against coronavirus' going on in the state, the government will make wearing masks compulsory by enacting a law today itself. .It will be the first state in the country bring in such a law to fight coronavirus since mask is the vaccine,' Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना से बचाव हेतु मास्क की अनिवार्यता को लेकर कानून बनाने वाला देशभर में राजस्थान पहला राज्य होगा, क्योंकि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क ही वैक्सीन है और यही बचाव करेगा।प्रदेश में चल रहे 'कोरोना के विरुद्ध जनांदोलन' के साथ ही सरकार आज कानून बनाकर मास्क को अनिवार्य करने जा रही है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 2, 2020

A bill was tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday for making the wearing of masks compulsory during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 1,754 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 1,98,747 with 1,917 deaths, 1,81,575 recoveries/discharges and 15,255 active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said that he has issued directions to ban the sale of firecrackers and restrict their use to protect COVID-19 patients and the public from their ill-effects. "In order to protect the health of COVID-19 infected patients and general public due to poisonous smoke emanating from firecrackers, strict action has been taken to prohibit the sale of firecrackers in the state and restrict the movement of vehicles without fitness certificate," Gehlot tweeted.





