This state will be the first in India to make masks compulsory through law

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said that he has issued directions to ban the sale of firecrackers and restrict their use to protect COVID-19 patients and the public from their ill-effects. "In order to protect the health of COVID-19 infected patients and general public due to poisonous smoke emanating from firecrackers, strict action has been taken to prohibit the sale of firecrackers in the state and restrict the movement of vehicles without fitness certificate," Gehlot tweeted.